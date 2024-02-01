Market Analysts see Rockwell Automation Inc [ROK] gaining to $360. Time to buy?

Rockwell Automation Inc [NYSE: ROK] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -17.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $253.28. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Rockwell Automation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results.

Reported sales up 3.6% year over year; organic sales up 1.0% year over year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6460214 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rockwell Automation Inc stands at 2.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.84%.

The market cap for ROK stock reached $29.02 billion, with 114.80 million shares outstanding and 114.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 825.40K shares, ROK reached a trading volume of 6460214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rockwell Automation Inc [ROK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROK shares is $308.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROK stock is a recommendation set at 2.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rockwell Automation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Automation Inc is set at 8.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROK in the course of the last twelve months was 25.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.64.

How has ROK stock performed recently?

Rockwell Automation Inc [ROK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.67. With this latest performance, ROK shares dropped by -18.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.73 for Rockwell Automation Inc [ROK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 293.64, while it was recorded at 294.47 for the last single week of trading, and 294.28 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Automation Inc [ROK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rockwell Automation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.64 and a Current Ratio set at 2.66.

Earnings analysis for Rockwell Automation Inc [ROK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rockwell Automation Inc posted 2.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Automation Inc go to 8.01%.

Insider trade positions for Rockwell Automation Inc [ROK]

The top three institutional holders of ROK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ROK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ROK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.