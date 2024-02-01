Leslies Inc [LESL] moved down -3.73: Why It’s Important

Leslies Inc [NASDAQ: LESL] slipped around -0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.71 at the close of the session, down -3.73%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Leslie’s, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on February 1, 2024.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-0784 (international callers please dial 1-201-689-8560) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.lesliespool.com/.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, LESL reached a trading volume of 5341961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Leslies Inc [LESL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LESL shares is $6.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LESL stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Leslies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leslies Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for LESL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85.

How has LESL stock performed recently?

Leslies Inc [LESL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, LESL shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LESL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.17 for Leslies Inc [LESL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.32, while it was recorded at 6.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.22 for the last 200 days.

Leslies Inc [LESL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Leslies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

Earnings analysis for Leslies Inc [LESL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Leslies Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LESL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leslies Inc go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Leslies Inc [LESL]

The top three institutional holders of LESL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LESL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LESL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.