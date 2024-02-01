Kellanova Co [K] fell -2.06% so far this year. What now?

Kellanova Co [NYSE: K] plunged by -$0.53 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $54.76. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:52 AM that Kellanova set to achieve 90 percent renewable electricity across North America in 2024.

Pringles® and Pop-Tarts® maker continues to make progress on renewable electricity transformation.

Announcement represents significant step as part of Kellanova’s Better Days Promise to advance sustainable and equitable access to food.

Kellanova Co stock has also gained 2.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, K stock has inclined by 9.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.83% and lost -2.06% year-on date.

The market cap for K stock reached $18.76 billion, with 341.80 million shares outstanding and 286.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, K reached a trading volume of 4600461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kellanova Co [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $57.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Kellanova Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellanova Co is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 15.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.51.

K stock trade performance evaluation

Kellanova Co [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.70 for Kellanova Co [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.38, while it was recorded at 54.84 for the last single week of trading, and 60.23 for the last 200 days.

Kellanova Co [K]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Kellanova Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.51 and a Current Ratio set at 0.76.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Kellanova Co [K] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kellanova Co posted 0.94/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellanova Co go to -0.49%.

Kellanova Co [K]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in K stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in K stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.