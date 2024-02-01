Gevo Inc [GEVO] Revenue clocked in at $13.37 million, down -19.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Gevo Inc [NASDAQ: GEVO] loss -3.03% or -0.03 points to close at $0.93 with a heavy trading volume of 4098136 shares. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Gevo Provides Business Update.

RNG: Non-GAAP cash EBITDA of $7-16 million is expected in 2024, depending upon the timing of the approval of the permanent CARB Carbon Intensity pathway. This is expected to further increase if California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices increase and the Biogas Production Tax Credit (PTC) is implemented. The Biogas PTC is a 2025-2027 credit defined in the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), subject to final rules issued by US Treasury. There can be no guarantee that LCFS prices will increase or US Treasury rules, if issued, will result in the amounts expected.

The daily chart for GEVO points out that the company has recorded -43.06% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, GEVO reached to a volume of 4098136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEVO shares is $4.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEVO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Gevo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gevo Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

Gevo Inc [GEVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.54. With this latest performance, GEVO shares dropped by -19.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Gevo Inc [GEVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1018, while it was recorded at 0.9415 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2708 for the last 200 days.

Gevo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.23 and a Current Ratio set at 4.27.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gevo Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gevo Inc go to 25.00%.

The top three institutional holders of GEVO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GEVO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GEVO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.