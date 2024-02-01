Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] Stock trading around $3.03 per share: What’s Next?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [NYSE: FSM] loss -2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $3.03 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Fortuna reports record 2023 production of 452 koz Au Eq and 2024 annual guidance of 457 to 497 koz Au Eq.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, FSM reached a trading volume of 4634164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSM shares is $4.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for FSM in the course of the last twelve months was 205.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, FSM shares dropped by -21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.31 for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. [FSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.64, while it was recorded at 3.08 for the last single week of trading, and 3.32 for the last 200 days.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSM.

The top three institutional holders of FSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FSM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FSM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.