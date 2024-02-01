For Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC], Analyst sees a rise to $58. What next?

Yum China Holdings Inc [NYSE: YUMC] loss -1.51% on the last trading session, reaching $34.59 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 3:30 AM that Yum China Announces Disclosure under Hong Kong Stock Exchange Rules in Relation to a Possible Quarterly Dividend.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987, “Yum China” or the “Company”) today announced, in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”) which require advance notice of board meetings at which a dividend is expected to be declared, that its board of directors (the “Board”) will consider the declaration and payment of a quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”). If the Board decides to proceed, the declaration will be adopted by Board resolution on or around February 7, 2024 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) and will be promptly disclosed by the Company.

The Company makes available through the Investor Relations section of its internet website at http://ir.yumchina.com its filings with the HKEX as soon as reasonably practicable after electronically filing such material with the HKEX. These filings may also be obtained by visiting the HKEX’s website at http://www.hkex.com.hk.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 4355495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $56.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for YUMC stock

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -18.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.62 for Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.23, while it was recorded at 35.39 for the last single week of trading, and 52.07 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Yum China Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.59.

Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yum China Holdings Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc go to 33.79%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Yum China Holdings Inc [YUMC]

The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in YUMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.