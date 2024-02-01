For Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $104.46. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:01 PM that Skyworks Reports Q1 FY24 Results.

Delivers Revenue of $1.202 Billion.

Posts GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.44 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.97.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. stock has also loss -3.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWKS stock has inclined by 20.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.30% and lost -7.08% year-on date.

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $16.74 billion, with 160.23 million shares outstanding and 159.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 5027602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $115.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-01-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.51.

SWKS stock trade performance evaluation

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.10. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.48, while it was recorded at 105.31 for the last single week of trading, and 103.04 for the last 200 days.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.51 and a Current Ratio set at 5.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. posted 2.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. go to 15.00%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. [SWKS]: Institutional Ownership

