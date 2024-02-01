Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] stock Initiated by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $64

Equity Residential Properties Trust [NYSE: EQR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.43%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Equity Residential Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Provides 2024 Guidance.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EQR stock dropped by -3.01%. The one-year Equity Residential Properties Trust stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.22. The average equity rating for EQR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.86 billion, with 379.29 million shares outstanding and 372.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, EQR stock reached a trading volume of 5349205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQR shares is $65.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Equity Residential Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equity Residential Properties Trust is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQR in the course of the last twelve months was 19.05.

EQR Stock Performance Analysis:

Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, EQR shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.23 for Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.67, while it was recorded at 59.40 for the last single week of trading, and 61.61 for the last 200 days.

EQR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Equity Residential Properties Trust posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 69.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equity Residential Properties Trust go to 15.51%.

Equity Residential Properties Trust [EQR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EQR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EQR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.