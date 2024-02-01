Edison International [EIX] is -5.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] closed the trading session at $67.48. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 4:29 PM that Advisory for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Edison International (NYSE: EIX):.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.61 percent and weekly performance of 3.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, EIX reached to a volume of 15490261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $75.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.17.

EIX stock trade performance evaluation

Edison International [EIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.53. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.34 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.83, while it was recorded at 67.41 for the last single week of trading, and 68.53 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edison International [EIX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edison International posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 4.60%.

Edison International [EIX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.