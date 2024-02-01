Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] – find out why.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] slipped around -0.26 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.74 at the close of the session, down -5.20%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:16 PM that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2023 Results and Initiates 2024 Guidance.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, BDN reached a trading volume of 4772081 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $5.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.10.

How has BDN stock performed recently?

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, BDN shares dropped by -12.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brandywine Realty Trust posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,800.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BDN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BDN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.