Corteva Inc [CTVA] Is Currently -0.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Corteva Inc [NYSE: CTVA] closed the trading session at $45.48. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Corteva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results, Provides 2024 Guidance.

Full-year net sales and earnings demonstrates solid execution and strength of portfolio.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.09 percent and weekly performance of 0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, CTVA reached to a volume of 5815314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corteva Inc [CTVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $58.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Corteva Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

CTVA stock trade performance evaluation

Corteva Inc [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, CTVA shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Corteva Inc [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.20, while it was recorded at 45.67 for the last single week of trading, and 51.89 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc [CTVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Corteva Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corteva Inc [CTVA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corteva Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 220.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc go to 10.02%.

Corteva Inc [CTVA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CTVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.