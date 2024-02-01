Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] stock Downgrade by Stephens analyst, price target now $24

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] slipped around -0.95 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.16 at the close of the session, down -4.50%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:02 PM that COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 RESULTS.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Net income of $94 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, COLB reached a trading volume of 5457607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $24.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System, Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 8.07.

How has COLB stock performed recently?

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.22. With this latest performance, COLB shares dropped by -24.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.94 for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.49, while it was recorded at 20.55 for the last single week of trading, and 21.69 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Columbia Banking System, Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Columbia Banking System, Inc. [COLB]

