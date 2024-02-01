C3.ai Inc [AI] is -13.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

C3.ai Inc [NYSE: AI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.59%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Genentech and C3 AI Improve the Complex Biologics Manufacturing Process with AI.

AI insights from C3 AI Reliability increase equipment uptime, lower maintenance costs.

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, today announced that Genentech, the medical biotechnology company, has selected C3 AI Reliability as the continued provider for AI-based predictive maintenance software on the company’s biologics manufacturing equipment.

Over the last 12 months, AI stock rose by 52.02%. The one-year C3.ai Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.09. The average equity rating for AI stock is currently 3.07, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.97 billion, with 110.44 million shares outstanding and 102.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, AI stock reached a trading volume of 4895874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on C3.ai Inc [AI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AI shares is $26.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AI stock is a recommendation set at 3.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.36.

AI Stock Performance Analysis:

C3.ai Inc [AI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, AI shares dropped by -13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.32 for C3.ai Inc [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.12, while it was recorded at 25.33 for the last single week of trading, and 29.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into C3.ai Inc Fundamentals:

C3.ai Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.16 and a Current Ratio set at 8.16.

AI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C3.ai Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 72.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI.

C3.ai Inc [AI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.