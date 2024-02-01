BMO Capital Markets lifts Datadog Inc [DDOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Datadog Inc [NASDAQ: DDOG] price plunged by -1.88 percent to reach at -$2.39. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Datadog Announces Upcoming Investor Day.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, February 15 in New York City starting at 1:00 p.m. ET.

For in-person attendance, please contact our team at IR@datadoghq.com for more information. For virtual attendance registration and webcast details, please click this link. For those unable to attend the Investor Day, a replay will be made available after the event.

The one-year DDOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.2. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.77, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $128.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Datadog Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 77.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc [DDOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.52. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.91 for Datadog Inc [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.75, while it was recorded at 125.26 for the last single week of trading, and 99.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc Fundamentals:

Datadog Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

DDOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Datadog Inc posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc go to 33.30%.

Datadog Inc [DDOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.