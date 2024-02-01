Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] is -11.35% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $3.28. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Ballard announces new Long-Term Supply Agreement with NFI and purchase order for 100 fuel cell engines for bus deployments in North America.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP); (TSX: BLDP) today announced the signing of a new Long-Term Supply Agreement (“LTSA”) with NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”); (TSX: NFI); (www.nfigroup.com), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions in North America and Europe. The agreement marks a new phase in the established partnership between Ballard and NFI, focused on deployment-level volumes of fuel cell powered buses across all of NFI’s major brands including New Flyer, Alexander Dennis, and MCI.

As part of the LTSA, NFI has placed its first purchase order under the agreement for a minimum of 100 FCmove®-HD+ modules for planned delivery in 2024. The modules will primarily be produced in Ballard’s Bend, Oregon facility with Buy America compliance, and will power New Flyer’s next generation Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ hydrogen fuel cell buses for deployment across the US and Canada, including California, Manitoba, Nevada, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock has also loss -4.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDP stock has inclined by 2.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.95% and lost -11.35% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $979.80 million, with 298.39 million shares outstanding and 241.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 7013056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $5.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.52 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.53, while it was recorded at 3.31 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.59 and a Current Ratio set at 12.57.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

