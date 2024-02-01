Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $205

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] slipped around -2.38 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $192.36 at the close of the session, down -1.22%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2024 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

The conference call can be listened to live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 4123859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $207.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.81. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.86.

How has ADI stock performed recently?

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.52 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.50, while it was recorded at 195.11 for the last single week of trading, and 183.33 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Analog Devices Inc. posted 2.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to -1.51%.

Insider trade positions for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.