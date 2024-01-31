Zomedica Corp [ZOM] Revenue clocked in at $24.01 million, down -31.57% YTD: What’s Next?

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.14 at the close of the session, up 2.24%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Zomedica to Participate in the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced that Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference, taking place virtually on February 1st, 2024.

The Company’s webcasted fireside chat will take place at 10:15am ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investors.zomedica.com/ or directly at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham10/zom/1948896. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 5755127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 104.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -34.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.50 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1701, while it was recorded at 0.1338 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1864 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Earnings analysis for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.