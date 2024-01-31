why Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.61

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.52%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 5:05 PM that Ur-Energy Provides 2023 Q4/YE Operations Update.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (“Ur-Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on 2023 Q4 and Year-end uranium sales and production operations at Lost Creek.

Over the last 12 months, URG stock rose by 44.53%. The one-year Ur-Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.12. The average equity rating for URG stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $492.08 million, with 265.99 million shares outstanding and 252.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, URG stock reached a trading volume of 6067080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

URG Stock Performance Analysis:

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 24.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 76.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6098, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3006 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ur-Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.31 and a Current Ratio set at 5.71.

URG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ur-Energy Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URG.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.