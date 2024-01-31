why Sysco Corp. [SYY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $82.47

Sysco Corp. [NYSE: SYY] jumped around 5.65 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $80.82 at the close of the session, up 7.52%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Sysco Reports Second Quarter EPS Growth, Driven By Increasing Volumes and Positive Operating Leverage.

Key financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 include the following (comparisons are to the same period in fiscal year 2023):.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 7385299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sysco Corp. [SYY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $82.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Sysco Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corp. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 16.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has SYY stock performed recently?

Sysco Corp. [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.02. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.12 for Sysco Corp. [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.91, while it was recorded at 76.28 for the last single week of trading, and 71.77 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corp. [SYY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sysco Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Earnings analysis for Sysco Corp. [SYY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sysco Corp. posted 0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corp. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for Sysco Corp. [SYY]

The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.