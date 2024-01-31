why Applovin Corp [APP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $50.40

Applovin Corp [NASDAQ: APP] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -8.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $42.47. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin” or the “Company”), the leading marketing platform, today announced it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 after the U.S. stock market closes.

An accompanying webinar will take place at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET on February 14, 2024 during which management will discuss quarterly results, as well as provide commentary on business performance. The webinar will be hosted by Adam Foroughi, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Stumpf, Chief Financial Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5631637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applovin Corp stands at 5.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.06%.

The market cap for APP stock reached $14.26 billion, with 302.71 million shares outstanding and 135.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, APP reached a trading volume of 5631637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applovin Corp [APP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $50.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Applovin Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applovin Corp is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.61.

How has APP stock performed recently?

Applovin Corp [APP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Applovin Corp [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.12, while it was recorded at 44.14 for the last single week of trading, and 33.44 for the last 200 days.

Applovin Corp [APP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applovin Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

Earnings analysis for Applovin Corp [APP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applovin Corp posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -520.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APP.

Insider trade positions for Applovin Corp [APP]

The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in APP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in APP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.