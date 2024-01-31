Wall Street Analyst Resumed Replimune Group Inc [REPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Replimune Group Inc [NASDAQ: REPL] loss -2.71% on the last trading session, reaching $7.89 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 3:59 AM that DISCO Pharmaceuticals launches as the surfaceome company with EUR 20 Million in Seed Financing.

Transformative surfaceome discovery technology enables a comprehensive map of the cancer cell surface to identify a multitude of novel druggable targets.

Pipeline programs in Small Cell Lung Cancer and Microsatellite-Stable Colorectal Cancer.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, REPL reached a trading volume of 2696714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Replimune Group Inc [REPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPL shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Replimune Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Replimune Group Inc is set at 0.57 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41.

Trading performance analysis for REPL stock

Replimune Group Inc [REPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, REPL shares dropped by -8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Replimune Group Inc [REPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 7.89 for the last single week of trading, and 16.06 for the last 200 days.

Replimune Group Inc [REPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Replimune Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.76 and a Current Ratio set at 12.76.

Replimune Group Inc [REPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Replimune Group Inc posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Replimune Group Inc [REPL]

