VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] Revenue clocked in at $1.05 billion, down -41.11% YTD: What’s Next?

VNET Group Inc ADR [NASDAQ: VNET] price plunged by -7.65 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM that VNET Welcomes New Executive Director to Board.

VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) (“VNET” or the “Company”), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral internet data center services provider in China, today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Jianbiao Zhu as an executive director of the Company to serve as the co-chairman of the Board alongside Mr. Josh Sheng Chen, effective January 10, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Mr. Zhu brings extensive experience in private equity and secondary market investments as well as financial management to VNET’s Board. He currently serves as an executive director, the vice chairman of the board of directors, the chairman of the strategic development committee, a member of the executive committee and the chief executive officer of Shandong High-Speed Holdings Group Limited (00412.HK). Moreover, Mr. Zhu has been an independent non-executive director of Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (00686.HK) since June 2021, and a responsible officer of Sunfine Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited since August 2019. Mr. Zhu is a co-founder of Longfine Capital Management Co., Ltd. and Sunfine Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited and served as both companies’ chief executive officer from February 2018 to May 2021. From November 2012 to March 2017, he held various positions with CITIC Private Equity Funds Management Co., Ltd., including chief operating officer, investment decision committee member and investment management committee member. Prior to that, Mr. Zhu was the executive deputy general manager and the chairman of the investment decision committee for Changsheng Fund Management Co., Ltd., chief inspector and director of the research and development department for Golden Eagle Asset Management Co., Ltd., and a lecturer on the Faculty of Investment and Finance of Guangdong University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Zhu holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics and master’s and doctorate degrees in finance from Jinan University.

The one-year VNET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.94. The average equity rating for VNET stock is currently 2.12, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNET shares is $4.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNET stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VNET Group Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VNET Group Inc ADR is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

VNET Stock Performance Analysis:

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.98. With this latest performance, VNET shares dropped by -40.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.88 for VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6292, while it was recorded at 1.8210 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9196 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VNET Group Inc ADR Fundamentals:

VNET Group Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.71.

VNET Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VNET Group Inc ADR posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 86.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNET Group Inc ADR go to 4.52%.

VNET Group Inc ADR [VNET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VNET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VNET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VNET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.