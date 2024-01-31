Vaxart Inc [VXRT] gain 71.09% so far this year. What now?

Vaxart Inc [NASDAQ: VXRT] jumped around 0.1 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.98 at the close of the session, up 11.21%. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Vaxart Receives $9.27 Million BARDA Project NextGen Award to Prepare for Phase 2b Clinical Study Evaluating Its COVID-19 Oral Pill Vaccine Candidate.

– 10,000-subject Phase 2b study would evaluate Vaxart’s next generation oral pill XBB COVID-19 vaccine against an approved mRNA vaccine comparator -.

– Project NextGen is a $5 billion initiative by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop innovative vaccines and therapeutics providing broader and more durable protection for COVID-19 -.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 6718022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vaxart Inc [VXRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $4.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

How has VXRT stock performed recently?

Vaxart Inc [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.18. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 71.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.46 for Vaxart Inc [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6918, while it was recorded at 0.8718 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7889 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc [VXRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vaxart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.07 and a Current Ratio set at 5.07.

Earnings analysis for Vaxart Inc [VXRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaxart Inc posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VXRT.

Insider trade positions for Vaxart Inc [VXRT]

