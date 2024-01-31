TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] gain 3.21% so far this year. What now?

TJX Companies, Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.85%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM that The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.3325 per share payable March 07, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2024.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock rose by 18.23%. The one-year TJX Companies, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.99. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.62, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.34 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 4055163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $104.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for TJX Companies, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TJX Companies, Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for TJX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.47.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.85. With this latest performance, TJX shares gained by 3.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.86, while it was recorded at 96.01 for the last single week of trading, and 86.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TJX Companies, Inc. Fundamentals:

TJX Companies, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 1.19.

TJX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TJX Companies, Inc. posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX Companies, Inc. go to 13.39%.

TJX Companies, Inc. [TJX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TJX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.