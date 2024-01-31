Southern Company [SO] Revenue clocked in at $26.26 billion, down -1.24% YTD: What’s Next?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $69.25. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 1:00 PM that Southern Company Again Earns Top Score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023 – 2024 Corporate Equality Index.

Southern Company announces its annual rating on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Southern Company announced it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Southern Company stock has also gained 0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SO stock has inclined by 4.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.27% and lost -1.24% year-on date.

The market cap for SO stock reached $75.53 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, SO reached a trading volume of 4559175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $75.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

SO stock trade performance evaluation

Southern Company [SO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.63 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.43, while it was recorded at 69.00 for the last single week of trading, and 69.89 for the last 200 days.

Southern Company [SO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southern Company [SO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southern Company posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 7.10%.

Southern Company [SO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.