Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Stock trading around $39.14 per share: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] loss -4.95% on the last trading session, reaching $39.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Roblox to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 7594230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $45.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 194.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 1139.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for RBLX stock

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -15.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.83 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.35, while it was recorded at 40.57 for the last single week of trading, and 36.80 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roblox Corporation posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to -8.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RBLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.