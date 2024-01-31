Mizuho lifts AvroBio Inc [AVRO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AvroBio Inc [NASDAQ: AVRO] closed the trading session at $1.15. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM that AVROBIO and Tectonic Therapeutic Announce Merger.

Combined company to be Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing Tectonic’s novel GPCR-targeted therapeutic proteins.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

$130.7 million in private financing commitments with new and existing leading life sciences investors in connection with merger.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.44 percent and weekly performance of -13.53 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 263.05K shares, AVRO reached to a volume of 4445222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AvroBio Inc [AVRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVRO shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVRO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for AvroBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvroBio Inc is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38.

AVRO stock trade performance evaluation

AvroBio Inc [AVRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.53. With this latest performance, AVRO shares dropped by -19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for AvroBio Inc [AVRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3458, while it was recorded at 1.3060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3069 for the last 200 days.

AvroBio Inc [AVRO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

AvroBio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.44 and a Current Ratio set at 14.44.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AvroBio Inc [AVRO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AvroBio Inc posted -0.57/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVRO.

AvroBio Inc [AVRO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AVRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AVRO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AVRO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.