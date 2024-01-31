Medtronic Plc [MDT] gain 6.14% so far this year. What now?

Medtronic Plc [NYSE: MDT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.12%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 12:45 PM that Medtronic: Here Comes the Sun – 3 Things To Know About Our Solar Footprint.

Our commitment to investing in renewable energy forms like solar is a bright idea in our sustainability toolkit.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Our first solar farm opened in 2014 in Santa Rosa, California and our solar energy footprint across the globe has been growing ever since. In November 2023, we unveiled a solar energy farm at our Mounds View, Minnesota campus, a seven-acre site expected to generate more than 10% of the building’s annual electric needs. With this addition, we have ten Medtronic locations with on-site solar arrays.

Over the last 12 months, MDT stock rose by 6.84%. The one-year Medtronic Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.0. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $116.26 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, MDT stock reached a trading volume of 7130627 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic Plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $91.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Medtronic Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic Plc is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 28.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.69.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic Plc [MDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, MDT shares gained by 6.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.01 for Medtronic Plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.13, while it was recorded at 86.17 for the last single week of trading, and 82.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic Plc Fundamentals:

Medtronic Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.69 and a Current Ratio set at 2.29.

MDT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Medtronic Plc posted 1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic Plc go to 3.37%.

Medtronic Plc [MDT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.