Market cap of StoneCo Ltd [STNE] reaches 5.34B – now what?

StoneCo Ltd [NASDAQ: STNE] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -2.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.81. The company report on January 5, 2024 at 11:20 AM that StoneCo Announces SCFI License.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4103201 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of StoneCo Ltd stands at 3.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.97%.

The market cap for STNE stock reached $5.34 billion, with 293.89 million shares outstanding and 248.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.91M shares, STNE reached a trading volume of 4103201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about StoneCo Ltd [STNE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNE shares is $17.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNE in the course of the last twelve months was 15.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.27.

How has STNE stock performed recently?

StoneCo Ltd [STNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.66, while it was recorded at 17.90 for the last single week of trading, and 13.23 for the last 200 days.

StoneCo Ltd [STNE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

StoneCo Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings analysis for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, StoneCo Ltd posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd go to 68.10%.

Insider trade positions for StoneCo Ltd [STNE]

