Market Analysts see United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] gaining to $155. Time to buy?

United Parcel Service, Inc. [NYSE: UPS] loss -8.20% on the last trading session, reaching $145.06 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM that UPS Releases 4Q 2023 Earnings.

Consolidated Revenues of $24.9B, Compared to $27.0B Last Year.

Consolidated Operating Margin of 9.9%; Adjusted* Consolidated Operating Margin of 11.2%.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 16959652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $163.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for United Parcel Service, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service, Inc. is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.37. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -7.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.42 for United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.08, while it was recorded at 155.73 for the last single week of trading, and 165.16 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

United Parcel Service, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.22.

United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, United Parcel Service, Inc. posted 3.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.59/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service, Inc. go to -6.35%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United Parcel Service, Inc. [UPS]

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.