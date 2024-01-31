Market Analysts see Synchrony Financial [SYF] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.70. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM that PatientNow and Synchrony Enhance Partnership to Transform Payments and Digital Account Management Solutions For The Cosmetic Industry.

Synchrony’s CareCredit Now Available to Aesthetic and Cosmetic Businesses Through PatientNow Cloud-Based Practice Management Solution.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer finance company, and PatientNow, a practice management company for the elective medical industry, today announced a partnership that will combine technology, products and resources from both companies to transform payments and simplify work across cosmetic practices and the medical spa industry. The CareCredit health and wellness credit card is now integrated as one of the primary financing options in the PatientNow cloud-based practice management solution across PatientNow’s 4,800 aesthetic and cosmetic businesses nationwide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3768706 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Synchrony Financial stands at 2.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.47%.

The market cap for SYF stock reached $16.43 billion, with 438.22 million shares outstanding and 410.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, SYF reached a trading volume of 3768706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $41.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 37.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.02.

How has SYF stock performed recently?

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.82, while it was recorded at 38.98 for the last single week of trading, and 32.54 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synchrony Financial posted 1.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -3.62%.

Insider trade positions for Synchrony Financial [SYF]

The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.