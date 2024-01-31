Market Analysts see Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] falling to $17. Time to buy?

Liberty Energy Inc [NYSE: LBRT] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 8.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.55. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:34 PM that Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial and Operational Results and Increase in Existing Share Repurchase Authorization to $750 Million.

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced today full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5947084 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Energy Inc stands at 6.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.78%.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $3.63 billion, with 178.75 million shares outstanding and 162.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 5947084 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $24.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Liberty Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Energy Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LBRT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.17.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.37. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 17.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.48 for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.56, while it was recorded at 19.82 for the last single week of trading, and 16.47 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Liberty Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.17 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Liberty Energy Inc posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Energy Inc go to 12.50%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Energy Inc [LBRT]

The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LBRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LBRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.