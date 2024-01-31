Market Analysts see Danaher Corp. [DHR] gaining to $240. Time to buy?

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] surged by $11.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $244.95. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Danaher Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023. All results in this release reflect only continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Danaher Corp. stock has also gained 5.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHR stock has inclined by 30.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.34% and gained 5.88% year-on date.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $181.00 billion, with 739.20 million shares outstanding and 673.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.92M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 6154300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaher Corp. [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $246.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 5.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.37.

DHR stock trade performance evaluation

Danaher Corp. [DHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.54. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.36 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 226.19, while it was recorded at 233.58 for the last single week of trading, and 217.15 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.37 and a Current Ratio set at 1.68.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaher Corp. [DHR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaher Corp. posted 2.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to -1.40%.

Danaher Corp. [DHR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.