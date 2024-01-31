Market Analysts see Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gaining to $180. Time to buy?

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] slipped around -2.24 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $166.24 at the close of the session, down -1.33%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 1:13 PM that MIT, Applied Materials and the Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub to Bring 200mm Advanced Research Capabilities to MIT.nano.

State-of-the-art toolset will bridge academic innovations and industry pathways to scale for semiconductors, microelectronics and other critical technologies.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 5242289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $172.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

How has AMAT stock performed recently?

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.48. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.37, while it was recorded at 169.68 for the last single week of trading, and 141.48 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Materials Inc. posted 2.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 14.97%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.