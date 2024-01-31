Iterum Therapeutics Plc [ITRM] is -19.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Iterum Therapeutics Plc [NASDAQ: ITRM] closed the trading session at $1.58. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Iterum Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results from its Phase 3 REASSURE Clinical Trial of Oral Sulopenem in Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections.

Phase 3 REASSURE Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Non-Inferiority to Augmentin®; Demonstrated Statistical Superiority.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.80 percent and weekly performance of -20.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 135.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 168.36K shares, ITRM reached to a volume of 24417646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Iterum Therapeutics Plc [ITRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITRM shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gabelli & Co have made an estimate for Iterum Therapeutics Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iterum Therapeutics Plc is set at 0.25 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

ITRM stock trade performance evaluation

Iterum Therapeutics Plc [ITRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.60. With this latest performance, ITRM shares dropped by -21.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for Iterum Therapeutics Plc [ITRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8449, while it was recorded at 1.7460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1831 for the last 200 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc [ITRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Iterum Therapeutics Plc [ITRM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Iterum Therapeutics Plc posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.75/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 60.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITRM.

Iterum Therapeutics Plc [ITRM]: Institutional Ownership

