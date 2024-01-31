Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain 38.32% so far this year. What now?

Icecure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] gained 7.25% or 0.1 points to close at $1.48 with a heavy trading volume of 13155241 shares. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM that U.S. FDA Grants IceCure Medical’s Appeal: Reopens De Novo Classification Request for Marketing Authorization of ProSense® for Early-Stage Breast Cancer.

IceCure to submit full 5-year dataset from entire ICE3 study population to the FDA this spring, ahead of previous expectation.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICCM) (“IceCure” or the “Company”), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has responded affirmatively to the Company’s request for supervisory review (“Appeal”) under 21 CFR 10.75 regarding the FDA’s prior denial of IceCure’s De Novo Classification Request for treating patients with early-stage, low risk breast cancer.

The daily chart for ICCM points out that the company has recorded 21.31% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, ICCM reached to a volume of 13155241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICCM shares is $2.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icecure Medical Ltd is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.45. With this latest performance, ICCM shares gained by 48.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.87 for Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0939, while it was recorded at 1.3800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0646 for the last 200 days.

Icecure Medical Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.41 and a Current Ratio set at 4.03.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Icecure Medical Ltd posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICCM.

