Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] Revenue clocked in at $109.42 billion, up 0.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [NYSE: GS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.60%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Santander, Ramirez & Co. and Mischler Financial Group Join DirectBooks.

DirectBooks, a global leader in primary markets communications, announced today that Santander, Ramirez & Co. and Mischler Financial Group have joined the platform. The recent additions increase the number of underwriters participating on DirectBooks to 34 worldwide.

Over the last 12 months, GS stock rose by 9.38%. The one-year Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.48. The average equity rating for GS stock is currently 1.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $126.16 billion, with 337.10 million shares outstanding and 324.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, GS stock reached a trading volume of 3865688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $418.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-31-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is set at 7.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.15.

GS Stock Performance Analysis:

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.60. With this latest performance, GS shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 367.43, while it was recorded at 381.46 for the last single week of trading, and 337.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Fundamentals:

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.53.

GS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. posted 8.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 8.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. go to 9.85%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. [GS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.