Fedex Corp [FDX] is -3.64% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fedex Corp [NYSE: FDX] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -1.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $243.77. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 10:15 AM that Empowering Yvonne With Psychological First Aid Training.

Yvonne Groenhout, an intensive-care unit (ICU) nurse for over 26 years and an International Medical Corps first responder, is just one of the thousands of people who have completed and employed the Principles of Psychological First Aid training in their work.

The training, funded by FedEx and developed by International Medical Corps, is available to first responders and other aid workers worldwide. It’s free and available in multiple languages. It’s accessible through this link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3947425 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fedex Corp stands at 1.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.54%.

The market cap for FDX stock reached $60.92 billion, with 251.19 million shares outstanding and 228.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 3947425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fedex Corp [FDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $297.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Fedex Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fedex Corp is set at 4.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has FDX stock performed recently?

Fedex Corp [FDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.82. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Fedex Corp [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 256.32, while it was recorded at 249.24 for the last single week of trading, and 248.48 for the last 200 days.

Fedex Corp [FDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Fedex Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings analysis for Fedex Corp [FDX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fedex Corp posted 3.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fedex Corp go to 4.50%.

Insider trade positions for Fedex Corp [FDX]

The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FDX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.