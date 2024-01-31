Dow Inc [DOW] moved up 0.74: Why It’s Important

Dow Inc [NYSE: DOW] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $54.47. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Dow reports fourth quarter 2023 results.

Dow (NYSE: DOW):.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Dow Inc stock has also gained 1.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOW stock has inclined by 13.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.54% and lost -0.67% year-on date.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $38.21 billion, with 702.29 million shares outstanding and 699.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 4628149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $57.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Dow Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -1.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for Dow Inc [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.19, while it was recorded at 54.13 for the last single week of trading, and 52.65 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dow Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc [DOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 61.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc go to -10.72%.

Dow Inc [DOW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.