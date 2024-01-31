Deutsche Bank lifts Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invitation Homes Inc [NYSE: INVH] loss -0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $33.08 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Invitation Homes Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 dividends for its Common Stock as summarized in the table below. The Company’s tax return for 2023 has not yet been filed. As a result, the information in the table below has been calculated using the best available information as of the date of this release.

Please note that federal tax laws affect taxpayers differently and the Company cannot advise its stockholders on how distributions should be reported on their federal income tax returns. Please also note that state and local taxation of real estate investment trust distributions varies and may not be the same as the federal rules. Stockholders must consult with their own tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment of these dividends.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 3993901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $37.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.87. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-31-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.57.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.74, while it was recorded at 33.21 for the last single week of trading, and 33.54 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invitation Homes Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc go to 13.04%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Invitation Homes Inc [INVH]

