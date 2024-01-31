Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS] Revenue clocked in at $211.07 million, down -30.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Coherus Biosciences Inc [NASDAQ: CHRS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.43% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.75%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 1:15 AM that Coherus Announces Agreement to Divest Ophthalmology Franchise to Sandoz in $170 Million Upfront All Cash Deal.

– Transaction aligns to Coherus’ strategic focus on oncology –– Conference call Monday, January 22, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, CHRS stock dropped by -72.30%. The one-year Coherus Biosciences Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.81. The average equity rating for CHRS stock is currently 1.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $257.24 million, with 111.36 million shares outstanding and 106.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, CHRS stock reached a trading volume of 6859862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRS shares is $10.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Coherus Biosciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherus Biosciences Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22.

CHRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.75. With this latest performance, CHRS shares dropped by -28.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.49 for Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.38, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coherus Biosciences Inc Fundamentals:

Coherus Biosciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.85.

CHRS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coherus Biosciences Inc posted -0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRS.

Coherus Biosciences Inc [CHRS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CHRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.