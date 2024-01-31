Coherent Corp [COHR] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $60

Coherent Corp [NYSE: COHR] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $48.69. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Coherent to Showcase a Broad Portfolio of Product and Technology Innovations at Photonics West and Bios Expo 2024.

Coherent – Photonics West.

Coherent Corp stock has also gained 2.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COHR stock has inclined by 67.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.81% and gained 11.85% year-on date.

The market cap for COHR stock reached $7.38 billion, with 151.48 million shares outstanding and 146.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, COHR reached a trading volume of 4118983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coherent Corp [COHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COHR shares is $47.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.84. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Coherent Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coherent Corp is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.81.

COHR stock trade performance evaluation

Coherent Corp [COHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, COHR shares gained by 8.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for Coherent Corp [COHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.04, while it was recorded at 48.13 for the last single week of trading, and 38.84 for the last 200 days.

Coherent Corp [COHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coherent Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.81 and a Current Ratio set at 2.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Coherent Corp [COHR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coherent Corp posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coherent Corp go to 9.30%.

Coherent Corp [COHR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of COHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in COHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in COHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.