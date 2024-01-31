Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] is -1.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cinemark Holdings Inc [NYSE: CNK] loss -3.47% or -0.5 points to close at $13.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3801718 shares. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Cinemark’s Annual Oscar® Movie Week Festival Brings Prestigious Hollywood Films to Auditoriums Across the Nation.

Exhibitor to offer all-inclusive festival passes alongside individual tickets for moviegoers to see Oscar® film nominees in the immersive, cinematic environment.

Cinema lovers can have red carpet-worthy watch parties of the ceremony at home with delivery of Cinemark’s craveable concessions through DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats.

The daily chart for CNK points out that the company has recorded -16.54% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, CNK reached to a volume of 3801718 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $17.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for CNK stock

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.25, while it was recorded at 14.12 for the last single week of trading, and 16.09 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.51 and a Current Ratio set at 1.55.

Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cinemark Holdings Inc posted -0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -290.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cinemark Holdings Inc [CNK]

The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CNK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CNK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.