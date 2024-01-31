Calix Inc [CALX] Stock trading around $32.95 per share: What’s Next?

Calix Inc [NYSE: CALX] plunged by -$11.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $32.95. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:06 PM that Calix Releases Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter 2023, which have been posted as a letter to stockholders to the investor relations section of its website. Please visit the Calix investor relations website at https://investor-relations.calix.com to view the letter to stockholders, along with accompanying supplemental financial information.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

A conference call to discuss these results with President & CEO Michael Weening and CFO Cory Sindelar will be held tomorrow, January 30, 2024, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Calix Inc stock has also loss -25.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CALX stock has inclined by 0.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.96% and lost -24.58% year-on date.

The market cap for CALX stock reached $2.17 billion, with 65.73 million shares outstanding and 58.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 647.17K shares, CALX reached a trading volume of 7816062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Calix Inc [CALX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CALX shares is $56.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CALX stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Calix Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calix Inc is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CALX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CALX in the course of the last twelve months was 56.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.52.

CALX stock trade performance evaluation

Calix Inc [CALX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.60. With this latest performance, CALX shares dropped by -24.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.76 for Calix Inc [CALX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.63, while it was recorded at 41.64 for the last single week of trading, and 43.95 for the last 200 days.

Calix Inc [CALX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Calix Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.52 and a Current Ratio set at 3.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Calix Inc [CALX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calix Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Calix Inc go to 20.00%.

Calix Inc [CALX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CALX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CALX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CALX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.