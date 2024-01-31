Bryan Garnier lifts Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [NASDAQ: ADAP] jumped around 0.08 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.87 at the close of the session, up 10.18%. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 7:37 AM that Adaptimmune Projects Sarcoma Franchise to Deliver US Peak Year Sales up to $400 Million – Presentation at JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Sarcoma franchise of afami-cel and lete-cel leverages same development and commercial footprint with US peak year sales projected to be up to $400 million.

BLA submitted in 2023 for afami-cel; projected acceptance by US FDA in Q1 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 632.82K shares, ADAP reached a trading volume of 19913118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADAP shares is $3.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADAP stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

How has ADAP stock performed recently?

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.11. With this latest performance, ADAP shares gained by 26.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6272, while it was recorded at 0.7702 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8455 for the last 200 days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.92 and a Current Ratio set at 2.92.

Earnings analysis for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR go to 1.00%.

Insider trade positions for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR [ADAP]

