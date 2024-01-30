Wells Fargo slashes price target on Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] – find out why.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] closed the trading session at $27.51. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 5:17 PM that LeddarTech’s Board of Directors Appoints Sylvie Veilleux and Lizabeth Ardisana.

LeddarTech® (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology for ADAS, AD, and parking applications, today announced that its Board of Directors appointed Sylvie Veilleux and Lizabeth Ardisana to the Board, effective immediately. Ms. Veilleux will serve on the Audit Committee and Ms. Ardisana will serve on the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“We are pleased to welcome Sylvie and Liz to our board,” said Mr. Derek Aberle, Chair of the Board. “We look forward to benefiting from their wealth of experience in the technology and automotive sectors and their board perspectives as LeddarTech continues to promote adoption of its innovative software solutions in the large and rapidly growing ADAS/AD markets.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.65 percent and weekly performance of -2.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 9079514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $27.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources, Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83.

BEN stock trade performance evaluation

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -8.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.21, while it was recorded at 27.34 for the last single week of trading, and 26.11 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources, Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources, Inc. go to 12.53%.

Franklin Resources, Inc. [BEN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.