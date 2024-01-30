Walmart Inc [WMT] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $200

Walmart Inc [NYSE: WMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.47% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.63%. The company report on January 10, 2024 at 12:01 AM that Walmart+ and Andy Cohen Team Up for “Save Your Resolutions” Campaign.

Best-selling author, TV host and dad, Andy Cohen, showcases how Walmart+ will help him commit to not quit his New Year’s Resolutions on National Quitter’s Day and beyond.

Plus, for the first time ever, become a Walmart+ member and instantly get $50 Walmart Cash to put towards saving your resolutions.

Over the last 12 months, WMT stock rose by 16.05%. The one-year Walmart Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.96. The average equity rating for WMT stock is currently 1.49, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $444.33 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.78M shares, WMT stock reached a trading volume of 6058967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Walmart Inc [WMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $179.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 1.49. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Walmart Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMT in the course of the last twelve months was 35.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.23.

WMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Walmart Inc [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 4.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.86 for Walmart Inc [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.59, while it was recorded at 163.09 for the last single week of trading, and 157.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Walmart Inc Fundamentals:

Walmart Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

WMT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walmart Inc posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc go to 8.32%.

Walmart Inc [WMT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WMT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WMT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.