Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Viatris Inc [VTRS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Viatris Inc [NASDAQ: VTRS] loss -0.42% or -0.05 points to close at $11.88 with a heavy trading volume of 6142640 shares. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Viatris to Participate in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced the company will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Smith, President Rajiv Malik and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula will represent the company in a presentation followed by a fireside chat scheduled at 10:30 a.m. PST / 1:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the event at investor.viatris.com. An archived version also will be available following the live event and can be accessed at the same location for a limited time.

The daily chart for VTRS points out that the company has recorded 14.23% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.34M shares, VTRS reached to a volume of 6142640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viatris Inc [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $11.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Viatris Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for VTRS stock

Viatris Inc [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.06 for Viatris Inc [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc [VTRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Viatris Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.06 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Viatris Inc [VTRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viatris Inc posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.72/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc go to -2.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viatris Inc [VTRS]

The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VTRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VTRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.