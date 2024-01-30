Visa Inc [V] Is Currently 2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Visa Inc [NYSE: V] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.13% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.91%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Visa Inc. Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results through an earnings release that will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available on its Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com/financial-information/quarterly-earnings/default.aspx.

Visa will host a live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss these financial results. The webcast and all related materials can also be accessed through Visa’s Investor Relations website at investor.visa.com.

Over the last 12 months, V stock rose by 21.78%. The one-year Visa Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.13. The average equity rating for V stock is currently 1.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $549.36 billion, with 1.59 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.77M shares, V stock reached a trading volume of 6572219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Visa Inc [V]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $297.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Visa Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc is set at 3.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 28.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.45.

V Stock Performance Analysis:

Visa Inc [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.91. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.21 for Visa Inc [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 259.75, while it was recorded at 271.42 for the last single week of trading, and 241.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Visa Inc Fundamentals:

Visa Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.45 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

V Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Visa Inc posted 2.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc go to 13.29%.

Visa Inc [V] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in V stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in V stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.