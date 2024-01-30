VICI Properties Inc [VICI] fell -4.55% so far this year. What now?

VICI Properties Inc [NYSE: VICI] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.43. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 8:15 AM that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Partnership With Homefield Kansas City in Youth Sports Recreation Campus and Margaritaville Resort.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties”, “VICI” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company has entered into a construction loan agreement for up to $105 million in financing to affiliates of Homefield Kansas City (“Homefield”) to fund the development of a Margaritaville Resort in Kansas City, Kansas. The construction loan has an initial term of 3 years with three 12-month extension options, subject to certain conditions.

The Margaritaville Resort, set to open in the Summer of 2025, will serve as the anchor to the Homefield Development, an ongoing project in Kansas City, Kansas, and serve as the hub for Homefield’s new youth sports training facility and baseball center that are currently under development within the Homefield Resort campus, with targeted openings in Spring of 2024 for both assets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6263165 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VICI Properties Inc stands at 1.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.69%.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $31.48 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 6263165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VICI Properties Inc [VICI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.06.

How has VICI stock performed recently?

VICI Properties Inc [VICI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.79 for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.66, while it was recorded at 30.51 for the last single week of trading, and 30.79 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc go to 6.30%.

Insider trade positions for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]

The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VICI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.